



Emily Olson & Rob LaFave: Online Food Scouts

Photo courtesy of Treasa Ewing.



When they launched Foodzie, a website connecting thousands of food artisans to customers, Emily Olson, 26, and Rob LaFave, 27, created the world's biggest online food market. The pair hunt down worthy itemsfantastic Parmesan flatbreads from Little Ragghi's Crackers, for instanceand manage the sales transactions, so craftspeople can keep doing what they do best.

Plus Go to the Foodzie website



More on Food Artisans

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Emily Olson & Rob LaFave



