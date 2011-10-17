These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Christian Ettinger: Organic Brewmaster
Photo © Tim LaBarge.
Portland, Oregon, has long been known for both craft beer and eco-consciousness. Now Ettinger, 37, is combining them: The former brewmaster of Laurelwood, he launched his own organic craft brewery, Hopworks, in 2008it's a 10,000-square-foot, biodiesel-powered facility with an organic restaurant and an outdoor bar where cyclists can pull up for a pint of "seven-grain" stout.
