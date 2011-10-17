



Christian Ettinger: Organic Brewmaster

Portland, Oregon, has long been known for both craft beer and eco-consciousness. Now Ettinger, 37, is combining them: The former brewmaster of Laurelwood, he launched his own organic craft brewery, Hopworks, in 2008it's a 10,000-square-foot, biodiesel-powered facility with an organic restaurant and an outdoor bar where cyclists can pull up for a pint of "seven-grain" stout.

