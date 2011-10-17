



Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy: Locavore Leaders

Photo © Michael Harlan Turkell.



Chris Parachini, 38, and Brandon Hoy, 33, founded Roberta's not only as a Brooklyn restaurant but also as an incubator for other locavore projects. These include the biggest rooftop farm in New York Citya one-acre operation that supplies both home cooks and other restaurantsplus beehives, greenhouses, a radio station and an artisanal bakery.

Plus Go to the Roberta's website



More on Rooftop Farms & Locavorism

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy



