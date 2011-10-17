Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy: Locavore Leaders

These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy: Locavore Leaders

Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy

Photo © Michael Harlan Turkell.

Chris Parachini, 38, and Brandon Hoy, 33, founded Roberta's not only as a Brooklyn restaurant but also as an incubator for other locavore projects. These include the biggest rooftop farm in New York Citya one-acre operation that supplies both home cooks and other restaurantsplus beehives, greenhouses, a radio station and an artisanal bakery.

Plus Go to the Roberta's website

More on Rooftop Farms & Locavorism



Tata Harper: Beauty Maven

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Jennifer Rubell

Jennifer Rubell

Siggi Hilmarsson

Siggi Hilmarsson

Sam Kass

Sam Kass

Zach Brooks

Zach Brooks

Robert Litt

Robert Litt

Brett Beach & Tim McCollum

Brett Beach & Tim McCollum

Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald

Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald

Matt Timms

Matt Timms

Michael Kirban & Ira Liran

Michael Kirban & Ira Liran

Emily Olson & Rob LaFave

Emily Olson & Rob LaFave

Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano

Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano

Matthew Cain

Matthew Cain

Anya Fernald

Anya Fernald

Kenji Lopez-Alt

Kenji Lopez-Alt

Frances Ro

Frances Ro

Charles Bieler

Charles Bieler

Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy

Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy

Tata Harper

Tata Harper

Annemarie Ahearn

Annemarie Ahearn

Minh Tsai

Minh Tsai

Amanda Hesser

Amanda Hesser

Matt Jennings

Matt Jennings

Alison Pincus

Alison Pincus

Tracey Brandt

Tracey Brandt

Rob Cooper

Rob Cooper

Christian Ettinger

Christian Ettinger

Peter Karpinski

Peter Karpinski

Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman

Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru & Jonathan Neman

Zac Triemert

Zac Triemert

Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien

Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien

Jeremy Tooker

Jeremy Tooker


You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up