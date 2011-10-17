These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy: Locavore Leaders
Photo © Michael Harlan Turkell.
Chris Parachini, 38, and Brandon Hoy, 33, founded Roberta's not only as a Brooklyn restaurant but also as an incubator for other locavore projects. These include the biggest rooftop farm in New York Citya one-acre operation that supplies both home cooks and other restaurantsplus beehives, greenhouses, a radio station and an artisanal bakery.
Plus Go to the Roberta's website
More on Rooftop Farms & Locavorism
- 2011 Food Trend: Rooftop Garden
- Foraging: The Next Locavore Fixation
- Locavore Resources Nationwide
- How to Eat Like a Locavore
- Great Places to Eat in Brooklyn
Tata Harper: Beauty Maven
More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under
Jennifer Rubell
Siggi Hilmarsson
Sam Kass
Zach Brooks
Robert Litt
Brett Beach & Tim McCollum
Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald
Matt Timms
Michael Kirban & Ira Liran
Emily Olson & Rob LaFave
Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano
Matthew Cain
Anya Fernald
Kenji Lopez-Alt
Frances Ro
Charles Bieler