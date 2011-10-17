



Charles Bieler: Wine Collaborator

A visionary marketer and compulsive collaborator, Charles Bieler, 35, takes what could be pure gimmickselling good Cabernet in a screw-top jug, for exampleand turns it into a bona fide opportunity for worthy wines. In the last few years, he has co-released a mezcal with Richard Betts, wine director at the Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado, and teamed up with Long Island winemaker Bruce Schneider to put Riesling from New York's Finger Lakes in kegshelping to launch the wine-on-tap trend at restaurants.

