These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Brett Beach & Tim McCollum: Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Makers
After doing volunteer stints in Madagascar, Brett Beach, 35, and Tim McCollum, 33, returned in 2008 to found Madécasse, a chocolate company in which every step of the processnot only cultivation but also packaging and distributionis done locally. The result: a lot more income for workers. Says McCollum, "In some ways, making high-end chocolate in Africa is changing the course of chocolate history."
Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald: E-Entrepreneurs
