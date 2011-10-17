



Brett Beach & Tim McCollum: Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Makers

After doing volunteer stints in Madagascar, Brett Beach, 35, and Tim McCollum, 33, returned in 2008 to found Madécasse, a chocolate company in which every step of the processnot only cultivation but also packaging and distributionis done locally. The result: a lot more income for workers. Says McCollum, "In some ways, making high-end chocolate in Africa is changing the course of chocolate history."

