



Brendan Newnam & Rico Gagliano: Public Radio Hosts

Photo © Angela Kim.



"When you go to a dinner party, you're expected to be able to converse about things, like what book you're readingor what book you're supposed to say you're reading," says Brendan Newnam, 36 (photo). At the Dinner Party Download, he and co-host Rico Gagliano, 40, cover food trends, tooand their hipster podcasts have already been downloaded more than three million times.

Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano



