These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Brendan Newnam & Rico Gagliano: Public Radio Hosts
Photo © Angela Kim.
"When you go to a dinner party, you're expected to be able to converse about things, like what book you're readingor what book you're supposed to say you're reading," says Brendan Newnam, 36 (photo). At the Dinner Party Download, he and co-host Rico Gagliano, 40, cover food trends, tooand their hipster podcasts have already been downloaded more than three million times.
Matthew Cain: Eco-Wine Importer
