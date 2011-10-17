



Anya Fernald: Slow-Food Activist

Anya Fernald, 35, worked with Alice Waters to organize the first Slow Food Nation event in San Francisco three years agoa seminal moment. Now the founder of the consulting firm Live Culture Company, she helps small-scale artisans expand their businesses while following principles of sustainability. She also founded the Eat Real Festival in Oakland, California, with the premise that good food should be about fun, not denial.

