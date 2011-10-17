



Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien: Charitable Chefs

Photo © Alanna Hale.



Myint, 32, founded Mission Street Food in San Francisco to raise money for good causes: In its first year, the pop-up restaurant donated more than $20,000 to a local food bank. Now Myint and Bowien, 28, have a permanent restaurant, Mission Chinese Food. "There's a synergy between eating and gratitude that makes sense," Myint says. "People feel thankful when they're eating."

Plus Go to the Mission Chinese Food website



More on Chinese Food & Charitable Causes

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Anthony Myint & Danny Bowien



