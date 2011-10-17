



Annemarie Ahearn: Farm-to-Table Teacher

Photo © Joshua Nagle.



The 29-year-old Annemarie Ahearn created her cooking school, Salt Water Farm, on the Maine coast as a playland for DIY cooks. Guests can learn how to butcher pigs, infuse vodka and pickle vegetables alongside young chefs drawn there for the same reason as everyone elsefree rein on the farm and in the kitchen.

Plus Go to the Salt Water Farm website



More on Cooking Classes

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Annemarie Ahearn



