These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Annemarie Ahearn: Farm-to-Table Teacher
Photo © Joshua Nagle.
The 29-year-old Annemarie Ahearn created her cooking school, Salt Water Farm, on the Maine coast as a playland for DIY cooks. Guests can learn how to butcher pigs, infuse vodka and pickle vegetables alongside young chefs drawn there for the same reason as everyone elsefree rein on the farm and in the kitchen.
Plus Go to the Salt Water Farm website
More on Cooking Classes
- Museum Tours & Cooking Classes
- New Italian Cooking Schools
- Hotel Cooking Schools
- Cooking Lessons from Bar Chefs
- Meat Master Classes
Minh Tsai: Soy Artisan
More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under
Jennifer Rubell
Siggi Hilmarsson
Sam Kass
Zach Brooks
Robert Litt
Brett Beach & Tim McCollum
Geoff Bartakovics & Nick Fauchald
Matt Timms
Michael Kirban & Ira Liran
Emily Olson & Rob LaFave
Brendan Newman & Rico Gagliano
Matthew Cain
Anya Fernald
Kenji Lopez-Alt
Frances Ro
Charles Bieler
Chris Parachini & Brandon Hoy
Tata Harper