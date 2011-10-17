These 40 up-and-comers—all 40 years old or younger—are changing the way Americans eat and drink, from a vodka distiller who rewrote Nebraska's Prohibition-era laws to a White House chef who's fiercely fighting to improve school-lunch programs.
Alison Pincus: Online Housewares Seller
Photo © Classic Kids Photography / courtesy of Alison Pincus.
Launched by Alison Pincus, 36, and co-founder Susan Feldman just last year, the website One Kings Lane has registered nearly a million members, who come for 72-hour "tag sales" on furniture, home accessories and kitchen-and-bath items by designers and labels both established (Missoni) and up-and-coming (Kimberly Ayres). The site recently began a smartly curated list of interior designers' must-haves, as well as artisanal food products like grass-fed beef.
Plus Go to the One Kings Lane website
Tracey Brandt: Urban Winemaker
More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under
