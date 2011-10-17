



Alison Pincus: Online Housewares Seller

Photo © Classic Kids Photography / courtesy of Alison Pincus.



Launched by Alison Pincus, 36, and co-founder Susan Feldman just last year, the website One Kings Lane has registered nearly a million members, who come for 72-hour "tag sales" on furniture, home accessories and kitchen-and-bath items by designers and labels both established (Missoni) and up-and-coming (Kimberly Ayres). The site recently began a smartly curated list of interior designers' must-haves, as well as artisanal food products like grass-fed beef.

Plus Go to the One Kings Lane website



More on Online Shops

More Inspiring Food Personalities 40 and Under

Alison Pincus



