30 Best Fast Recipes Ever

To celebrate F&W’s 30th anniversary, Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki singles out the most brilliant fast dishes we’ve printed in the past three decades.
Starters & Salads
- Chorizo-Filled Dates Wrapped in Bacon
- Antipasto Salad with Green Olive Tapenade
- Chunky Guacamole with Cumin
- Wine Bar Nut Mix
- Smoked Bluefish Pâté
- Watermelon Salad with Feta
- Turkish Tomato Salad with Fresh Herbs
- Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip
Pastas
- Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard
- Farfalle with Yogurt and Zucchini
- Penne with Triple Tomato Sauce
Main Courses
- Caramelized Black Pepper Chicken
- Sautéed Chicken with Olives, Capers and Roasted Lemons
- Mustard-Baked Chicken with a Pretzel Crust
- Chicken in Vinegar Sauce
- Pork with Arugula and Prosciutto
- Roasted Veal Chops with Grapes
- Mark Bittman’s Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
- Lamb Chops with Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce
- Swordfish Sicilian-Style
- Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette
- Seared Cod with Spicy Mussel Aioli
- Stir-Fried Shrimp with Bacon, Mint and Chiles
Side Dishes
Desserts
- Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies
- Red Fruit Compote
- Cinnamon-Raisin Bread Custard
- Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes
- Double-Chocolate Pudding
