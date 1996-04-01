3 Ways to Dress Up Steak

Paul Grimes
April 01, 1996

You ran by the butcher's counter and picked up the makings of your usual quick meal: flavorful rib or boneless rib-eye steaks or tender shell or boneless strip steaks. Now what can you do to make this week's steak different from last week's? Try a composed butter, here a pungent lemon-anchovy blend that makes a sauce as it melts. Or rub the meat with a simple spice and garlic mixture. (Both dishes go well with the creamy Charred-Onion Mashed Potatoes.) Or make a rich salad of sliced steak, lightly wilted greens, Roquefort and walnuts and serve it with crusty bread.

Paul Grimes is a freelance chef, teacher and writer based in New York City.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up