2006 Chateau Ste Michelle Columbia Valley Syrah ($15)

A small percentage of the white grape Viognier gives this red a nice lift.

2008 Boom Boom! Syrah ($15)

Big, rich fruit, lots of power; this Washington state wine's name is entirely appropriate.

2007 Amavi Cellars Walla Walla Valley Syrah ($28)

Vivid floral notes and layers of wild-berry flavor make this a superb Syrah.

