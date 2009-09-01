3 Ingredients, 9 Superfast Recipe Fixes

Quick dips and snacks are easy to create with high-quality supermarket staples like tuna in olive oil and pickled piquillo peppers. Here are nine superfast ideas for them with eight stellar recipes at right.

Food & Wine
September 01, 2009

Canned or Jarred Tuna in Olive Oil

  • Salad: Toss with cubed country bread, chopped fresh tomatoes and vinaigrette.
  • Mousse: Puree with softened butter and capers.
  • Dip: Puree with lemon juice, capers, anchovies and olive oil.

Thawed, Shelled Edamame

  • Snack: Sprinkle with flavored salt.
  • Salad: Toss with shredded rotisserie chicken, lettuce, cilantro, sesame seeds and an Asian dressing.
  • Spread: Puree with goat cheese and thyme and serve on toast.

Jarred Piquillo Peppers

  • Hors D’Oeuvres: Spread with ricotta mixed with fresh herbs and roll up.
  • Dip: Puree with chickpeas and garlic.
  • Salad: Chop and add to potato salad.

