3 Ingredients, 9 Superfast Recipe Fixes

Quick dips and snacks are easy to create with high-quality supermarket staples like tuna in olive oil and pickled piquillo peppers. Here are nine superfast ideas for them with eight stellar recipes at right.
Canned or Jarred Tuna in Olive Oil
- Salad: Toss with cubed country bread, chopped fresh tomatoes and vinaigrette.
- Mousse: Puree with softened butter and capers.
- Dip: Puree with lemon juice, capers, anchovies and olive oil.
Thawed, Shelled Edamame
- Snack: Sprinkle with flavored salt.
- Salad: Toss with shredded rotisserie chicken, lettuce, cilantro, sesame seeds and an Asian dressing.
- Spread: Puree with goat cheese and thyme and serve on toast.
Jarred Piquillo Peppers
- Hors D’Oeuvres: Spread with ricotta mixed with fresh herbs and roll up.
- Dip: Puree with chickpeas and garlic.
- Salad: Chop and add to potato salad.