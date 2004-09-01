25 Top Fast Recipes

Starters:

Camembert Baked in Its Box

Fontina-Taleggio Fonduta with Baked Potato Chips

Green Olive and Walnut Crostini

Prosciutto and Marinated Artichoke Involtini

Spicy Korean Pork Buns

Salads & Vegetables:

Baby Romaine with Green Goddess Dressing

Chinese Long Beans with Cracked Black Pepper

Grilled Smashed Potatoes

Sweet-and-Smoky Beans

Tahini-Glazed Eggplant

Warm New Potato Salad with Taleggio and Arugula

Pasta:

Bucatini with Pecorino and Coarse Pepper

Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard

Spicy Scallops with Capellini

Main Courses:

Baked Flounder with Parmesan Crumbs

Chicken Skewers with Fresh Herb Vinaigrette and Feta

Grilled Salmon Salad with Miso Vinaigrette

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken with Arugula Salad

Roast Beef with Spicy Yogurt-Walnut Sauce

Stir-Fried Peking Lamb with Peppers and Green Beans

Swordfish Sicilian-Style

Beverages & Desserts:

Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies

Flaky Currant Scones

Molten Chocolate Cakes

Strawberry Lemonade



