25 Tasty Places to Try

1707 The new wine bar at the 300-year-old Fortnum & Mason store. 181 Piccadilly, London; 011-44-20-7734-8040.

Ad Hoc Thomas Keller goes casual in Napa Valley. 6476 Washington St., Yountville, CA; 707-944-2487.

Aspen Saturday Market Aspen Kettle Corn is the snack to try. E. Hopkins Ave. and S. Hunter St., Aspen; 970-429-2687.

Bacchanalia Order the shrimp pilau, made with Carolina Gold rice—a taste of Southern history. 1198 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta; 404-365-0410.

Boule The silky cheesecake is made with fromage blanc. 420 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles; 310-289-9977.

Bourbon & Branch Marmalade is the latest trendy cocktail ingredient; here it spikes a whiskey sour. 501 Jones St., San Francisco; 415-673-1921.

Crêperie du Comptoir Classic and innovative crêpes from genius chef Yves Camdeborde. 3 Carrefour de l’Odéon, 6th Arr., Paris; 011-33-1-44-27-07-97.

Cut Like many other celebrity chefs, Wolfgang Puck has opened a steak house. 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; 310-276-8500.

Dressing Room Paul Newman launched this restaurant adjacent to a playhouse. 27 Powers Ct., Westport, CT; 203-226-1114.

Eamonn’s a Dublin Chipper Even big talents like Cathal Armstrong (an F&W Best New Chef 2006) love fish-and-chips. 728 King St., Alexandria, VA; 703-299-8384.

Father’s Office For great burgers and beyond; more outposts are opening. 1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, CA; 310-393-2337.

Gordon Ramsay at the London The famed British chef and reality-TV star makes his U.S. debut. 151 W. 54th St., New York City; 212-468-8888.

Jamie Kennedy at the Gardiner The latest restaurant from the big-deal chef. 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto; 416-362-1957.

The Little Owl Are meatballs the next burger? The sliders here suggest yes. 90 Bedford St., New York City; 212-741-4695.

Marqués de Riscal A Rioja "wine city" with hotel and spa designed by Frank Gehry. Elciego, Spain; 011-34-94-518-0880.

Noodles by Takashi Yagihashi An F&W Best New Chef 2000 upgrades department-store food. Macy’s, 111 N. State St., Chicago; 312-781-4884.

Osteria Marc Vetri, an F&W Best New Chef 1999, takes on the pizza oven. 640 N. Broad St., Philadelphia; 215-763-0920.

Pierre French superchef Pierre Gagnaire’s newest. The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 5 Connaught Rd., Hong Kong; 011-852-2522-0111.

The Restaurant at Fallon & Byrne For the fresh Galway Bay oysters. 11-17 Exchequer St., Dublin; 011-353-1-472-1000.

Room 4 Dessert One of the best new dessert-focused restaurants. 17 Cleveland Pl., New York City; 212-941-5405.

Signal Hill Winery Cape Town’s first inner-city winery. Located in Mandela Rhodes Place; 011-27-21-422-5206.

Sucre A restaurant pouring great Malbecs. Sucre 676, Buenos Aires; 011-54-11-4782-9082.

Tsukiji Fish Market & Restaurant Inspired by the Tokyo wholesale institution. 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., No. 4250, Honolulu; 808-258-3767.

Veda Healthy fast food isn’t an oxymoron anymore; Veda’s is Indian. 874 Yonge St., Toronto; 416-840-3132.

Wine Gallery Sample a 2003 Deerfield Ranch Old Vine Zin from the Enomatic machine. 375 Boylston St., Brookline, MA; 617-277-5522.