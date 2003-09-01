25 Favorite Classics

In honor of our 25th anniversary, we at F&W have compiled a list of our 25 most popular recipes. They are as elegant as mushroom risotto, as casual as macaroni and cheese, as iconic as Caesar salad. We tested many versions of each (poor us!) to find the absolute ideal.
Salads and Starters
Chunky Guacamole
Garlicky Caesar Salad
Quick Thai Beef Salad
Tangy Tabbouleh Salad
Main Courses
Beef Stew
Chicken Tikka Masala
Fried Chicken with Tomato Gravy
Grandma's Lasagna
Grilled Seafood Paella
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Korean Barbecued Short Ribs
Macaroni and Cheese
Mushroom Risotto
Pan-Fried Crab Cakes
Roast Chicken
Spaghetti with Bolognese Sauce
Tofu with Spicy Meat Sauce
Breads
Angel Biscuits
Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto
Light and Crispy Waffles
Desserts
Apricot-Berry Crumble
Lemon Meringue Pie
Molten Chocolate Cake
Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies
Rustic Apple Tart