24 Hours in Mornington Peninsula

Courtesy of Ten Minutes By Tractor

Afternoon Tasting

Make the hourlong drive from Melbourne to begin some serious wine-tasting. Start at Main Ridge Estate, then head to Ten Minutes by Tractor.

Courtesy of Earl Carter

Twilight Dinner

Check into one of the new guest suites at Port Phillip Estate. Try chef Simon West's Mediterranean-style dishes, like spanner-crab fritters with aioli.

Courtesy of Peninsula Hot Springs

Morning Soak

Head to the thermal mineral baths at the Peninsula Hot Springs. Stay for a light breakfast or take a short drive to Safety Beach for a dip in the Bass Strait.

Courtesy of Montalto Vineyard & Olive Grove

Winery Lunch

Picnic at the gorgeous Montalto Vineyard and Olive Grove. The staff will bring three-course lunches to private nooks on the property in a cherry-red pickup truck ($70 per person plus wine).

Courtesy of Peninsula Hot Springs

Afternoon Tasting

Make your way to Moorooduc Estate. Try Richard McIntyre's lush wines at the rammed-earth tasting room. Buy a sourdough loaf to bring back to Melbourne.

Great Wine Pairings & Tips:

Can Australia Make a Great Pinot Noir? Pinot Noir Pairings Top Mornington Peninsula Wine Imports