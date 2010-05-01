24-Hour Internet Wine Discounts

Like QVC, these super-discount sites offer bargains for only a limited time—usually either 24 hours or until the wine sells out. Go to each site for shipping details, which vary.

Ray Isle
May 01, 2010

Key

  • Great:

  • Good:

  • Ok:

    • Cinderella Wine | Garagiste | Rue La La
    The Wine Spies | Wines Til Sold Out

    Cinderella Wine: cinderellawine.com

    Wine Quality

    How's the Discount?

    Typical Offer

    2003 Dal Forno Romano Valpolicella Ripasso ($70; suggested retail $145 and up)

    Garagiste: garagistewine.com

    Wine Quality

    How's the Discount?

    Typical Offer

    2007 Clusel-Roch Côte-Rôtie ($47; suggested retail $60)

    Rue La La: ruelala.com

    Wine Quality

    How's the Discount?

    Typical Offer

    2007 Patz & Hall Chardonnay Sampler ($108 for three bottles; suggested retail $170)

    The Wine Spies: thewinespies.com

    Wine Quality

    How's the Discount?

    Typical Offer

    2004 Sodaro Estate Winery Felicity Cabernet Sauvignon ($33; suggested retail $43)

    Wines Til Sold Out: wtso.com

    Wine Quality

    How's the Discount?

    Typical Offer

    2004 Vilafonté Series M ($20; suggested retail $50)

