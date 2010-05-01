24-Hour Internet Wine Discounts

Like QVC, these super-discount sites offer bargains for only a limited time—usually either 24 hours or until the wine sells out. Go to each site for shipping details, which vary.
Key
- Great:
Cinderella Wine | Garagiste | Rue La La
The Wine Spies | Wines Til Sold Out
Cinderella Wine: cinderellawine.com
Wine Quality
How's the Discount?
Typical Offer
2003 Dal Forno Romano Valpolicella Ripasso ($70; suggested retail $145 and up)
Garagiste: garagistewine.com
Wine Quality
How's the Discount?
Typical Offer
2007 Clusel-Roch Côte-Rôtie ($47; suggested retail $60)
Rue La La: ruelala.com
Wine Quality
How's the Discount?
Typical Offer
2007 Patz & Hall Chardonnay Sampler ($108 for three bottles; suggested retail $170)
The Wine Spies: thewinespies.com
Wine Quality
How's the Discount?
Typical Offer
2004 Sodaro Estate Winery Felicity Cabernet Sauvignon ($33; suggested retail $43)
Wines Til Sold Out: wtso.com
Wine Quality
How's the Discount?
Typical Offer
2004 Vilafonté Series M ($20; suggested retail $50)
