More restaurants are offering takeout, and they're packing it in high-design containers. American Box, an outpost of San Francisco's Fish & Farm, sells everything (like "chop salad") in logo boxes. Macbar, an offshoot of Manhattan's Delicatessen, uses bright-yellow macaroni-shaped plastic tubs for its 12 types of mac and cheese.

