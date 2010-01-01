2010 Trend: Sommelier Challenge

The pros: Kat Bangs, Komi; Jill Zimorski, Cafe Atlantico; Kathryn Morgan, Citronelle

Red Wine Vinegar

Taste-Test Winner:

Colavita

The panel found this aged Italian vinegar had a robust, tangy, sandalwood-flecked flavor that tasted the most like red wine. $3.50 for 17 oz; colavita.com.

Runners-Up

Spectrum Naturals

The nutty flavor of this organic bottling reminded the sommeliers of sherry vinegar from Spain. $4 for 8.5 oz; spectrumorganics.com.

Eden Select

This organic, unpasteurized variety is made from naturally fermented red wine. "A nice, rustic vinegar," said Morgan. $2.50 for 16 oz; edenfoods.com.

Raspberry Jam

Taste-Test Winner:

St. Dalfour

"The dark fruit and smooth texture resemble an Alexander Valley Merlot," Bangs said of this French conserve. $4 for 10 oz; stdalfour.us.

Runners-Up

Bonne Maman

The fresh taste reminded Bangs of jam-making with her family. "It's got the best texture, not too thick," said Morgan. $5 for 13 oz; bonnemaman.us.

Smuckers

The American jam had the richest, most spreadable consistency. "It's fresh and fruity, like a California Cab," Bangs said. $3 for 12 oz; smuckers.com.

Grapefruit Juice

Taste-Test Winner:

Simply Grapefruit

The Coca Cola Company's new juice had "the best balance of sweet, bitter and tart," said Zimorski. $4 for 59 oz; simplyorangejuice.com.

Runners-Up

Tropicana Ruby Red

"Great fruit flavor, but it could use more zing," Morgan said. The sweet Ruby Red breed was patented in 1929. $3.50 for 64 oz; tropicana.com.

Florida's Natural

Produced by a cooperative of Florida citrus growers, this juice "has a nice herbal component," Bangs said. $3 for 64 oz; floridasnatural.com.

More Great Content:

Dinner Party for a New Decade Homemade Condiments Great Green Salads

2010 Trends