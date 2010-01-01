2010 Trend: Hot Dog Heroes

Bark Hot Dogs; Brooklyn, NY

Two chefs (from Cafe Gray and Franny's) created this artisanal spot. Franks come from a producer upstate; sauerkraut gets aged in Chardonnay barrels.

Hot dogs go global here, from the Seoul Dog with kimchi to the Hot Bollywood with mango chutney. The Thai hot sauce Sriracha figures large, flavoring condiments like mustard and even cream cheese.

Frank; Austin

Classic neon-relish-topped dogs appear alongside unusual sausages like the Jackalope, made with rabbit and antelope and served with huckleberry compote.

