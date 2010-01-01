2010 Trend: Great Frozen Foods

Plump Fish Nuggets



EcoFish, a sustainable favorite among chefs, batters wild Alaskan seafood for its amazing nuggets. >

Flaky Hors D'oeuvres



DeBoer Food's Puff Pastry Delightsmini bites with fillings like goat cheese and tomatoare airy and crunchy.

Crunchy Spring Rolls



Spring Kitchen's founders use their grandfather's recipe for these crispy Vietnamese rolls.

Frozen Brown Rice & More



Village Harvest's cryogenically frozen cooked whole grains thaw in seconds without turning mushy.

More Great Content:

Dinner Party for a New Decade Fast Hors d'Oeuvres Perfect Prepared Foods

2010 Trends