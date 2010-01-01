2010 Trend: Great Frozen Foods

Smarter technology and tastier recipes are transforming the freezer aisle. Here are four new frozen foods that are more delicious than many versions sold fresh.
- Plump Fish Nuggets
EcoFish, a sustainable favorite among chefs, batters wild Alaskan seafood for its amazing nuggets. >
DeBoer Food's Puff Pastry Delightsmini bites with fillings like goat cheese and tomatoare airy and crunchy.
Spring Kitchen's founders use their grandfather's recipe for these crispy Vietnamese rolls.
Village Harvest's cryogenically frozen cooked whole grains thaw in seconds without turning mushy.
