2010 Trend: Great Frozen Foods

Plump Fish Nuggets



EcoFish, a sustainable favorite among chefs, batters wild Alaskan seafood for its amazing nuggets. >

Flaky Hors D'oeuvres



DeBoer Food's Puff Pastry Delights—mini bites with fillings like goat cheese and tomato—are airy and crunchy.

Crunchy Spring Rolls



Spring Kitchen's founders use their grandfather's recipe for these crispy Vietnamese rolls.

Frozen Brown Rice & More



Village Harvest's cryogenically frozen cooked whole grains thaw in seconds without turning mushy.

