2010 Trend: Great Frozen Foods

Smarter technology and tastier recipes are transforming the freezer aisle. Here are four new frozen foods that are more delicious than many versions sold fresh.

Emily Kaiser Thelin, Kelly Snowden, Kate Krader, and Jen Murphy
January 01, 2010

  1. Plump Fish Nuggets

EcoFish, a sustainable favorite among chefs, batters wild Alaskan seafood for its amazing nuggets. >

  • Flaky Hors D'oeuvres

    • DeBoer Food's Puff Pastry Delightsmini bites with fillings like goat cheese and tomatoare airy and crunchy.

  • Crunchy Spring Rolls

    • Spring Kitchen's founders use their grandfather's recipe for these crispy Vietnamese rolls.

  • Frozen Brown Rice & More

    • Village Harvest's cryogenically frozen cooked whole grains thaw in seconds without turning mushy.

    More Great Content:

    Dinner Party for a New DecadeDinner Party for a New DecadeFast Hors d'OeuvresFast Hors d'Oeuvres Perfect Prepared FoodsPerfect Prepared Foods

    2010 Trends

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up