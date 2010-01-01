2010 Trend: Farm Dinners

Locavore chefs are leaving their restaurant kitchens and serving special dinners at their favorite farms.
Creamery Dinner
When he cooked at Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, Paul Virant of Vie in Western Springs, Illinois, made a Prairie goat-cheese mousse.
Barn Dinner
For a recent dinner in the red barn near the goat pasture at Whitmore Farm, Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio of Volt in Frederick, Maryland, served pork with green-tomato marmalade.
Field Dinner
Michael Schwartz of Miami's Michael's Genuine regularly prepares meatless suppers at Paradise Farms, which specializes in microgreens.
