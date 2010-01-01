2010 Trend: Farm Dinners

Locavore chefs are leaving their restaurant kitchens and serving special dinners at their favorite farms.

Food & Wine
January 01, 2010

Creamery Dinner

When he cooked at Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, Paul Virant of Vie in Western Springs, Illinois, made a Prairie goat-cheese mousse.

Barn Dinner

For a recent dinner in the red barn near the goat pasture at Whitmore Farm, Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio of Volt in Frederick, Maryland, served pork with green-tomato marmalade.

Field Dinner

Michael Schwartz of Miami's Michael's Genuine regularly prepares meatless suppers at Paradise Farms, which specializes in microgreens.

More Great Content:

Dinner Party for a New DecadeDinner Party for a New Decadehef & Farmer Andreas ViestadTomato Dishes from Chef & Farmer Andreas Viestad Farm-Fresh French RecipesFarm-Fresh French Recipes

2010 Trends

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up