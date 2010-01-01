2010 Trend: Better Butter

Vanilla Brown Butter

Pastry chef Jansen Chan infuses brown butter with vanilla beans for the cheesecake at Manhattan's Oceana.

Goat's-Milk Butter

Paul Kahan of The Publican in Chicago serves tangy goat's-milk butter with serrano ham and peasant bread.

House-Made Butter

At San Francisco's Coi, Daniel Patterson churns butter made with both organic cream and French sel gris (sea salt).

Single-Cow Butter

Chef David Kinch co-owns a Normandy cow. He makes its cream into butter for Manresa in Los Gatos, California.

