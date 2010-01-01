2010 Trend: Better Butter

Chefs are becoming fixated on butter—on bread, in desserts and more.
Vanilla Brown Butter
Pastry chef Jansen Chan infuses brown butter with vanilla beans for the cheesecake at Manhattan's Oceana.
Goat's-Milk Butter
Paul Kahan of The Publican in Chicago serves tangy goat's-milk butter with serrano ham and peasant bread.
House-Made Butter
At San Francisco's Coi, Daniel Patterson churns butter made with both organic cream and French sel gris (sea salt).
Single-Cow Butter
Chef David Kinch co-owns a Normandy cow. He makes its cream into butter for Manresa in Los Gatos, California.
