Food & Wine Magazine Selects Best American Wines in Prestigious Annual Awards

Every year, F&W editors and a panel of wine experts select the best American wines from under and over $20 in eight categories, from Sauvignon Blanc to Syrah. This year’s list of winners, which is featured in the October 2007 issue, is packed with many unexpected choices, including a top Chardonnay from Oregon.

“Food & Wine’s American Wine Award list is an invaluable wine-buying resource,” says Cowin. “I use it to know what to buy in a store, as well as to stay on top of the emerging trends.”

Cowin adds, This year, we noticed three major trends. More and more winemakers are using purchased grapes rather than estate-grown fruit for more flexibility and greater value; for the first time ever an unoaked Chardonnay came out on top; and Napa and Sonoma continue to see more competition from up-and-coming wine regions like Santa Inez.

Food & Wine American Wine Awards 2007

WINERY OF THE YEAR:

Long Shadows in Walla Walla, Washington

WINEMAKER OF THE YEAR:

Robert Foley at Robert Foley Vineyards in Napa, California

WINE IMPORTER OF THE YEAR:

Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant in Berkeley, California

BEST WINES $20 AND UNDER:

Sauvignon Blanc: 2006 Westerly Vineyards ($19)

Chardonnay: 2006 Chehalem Inox ($19)

Pinot Noir: 2005 Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara Country ($20)

Merlot: 2004 Praxis ($15)

Cabernet Sauvignon: 2004 Edge ($20)

Zinfandel: 2005 Joel Gott California ($17)

Syrah: 2005 Andrew Murray Vineyards Tous Les Jours ($16)

BEST WINES OVER $20:

Sauvignon Blanc: 2006 Rochioli ($35)

Chardonnay: 2004 HdV Carneros ($55)

Pinot Noir: 2003 Calera Selleck ($60)

Merlot: 2004 Shafer Napa Valley ($45)

Cabernet Sauvignon: 2004 Shafer Vineyards One Point Five ($65)

Zinfandel: 2005 Robert Biale Vineyards Black Chicken ($40)

Syrah: 2005 Alban Vineyards Reva ($74)

Bordeaux-Style Blend: 2003 Rubicon Estate Rubicon ($115)

