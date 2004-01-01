2004 Trend Report

RESTAURANTS Power Booths In Los Angeles, Le Dome's are maroon leather and Dolce Enoteca's are dark eggplant; in New York City, at Mix they're set in the wall, and at Lever House they're raised, with a view of the dining room. Dessert Bars Restaurants like Manhattan's ChikaLicious and Chicago's Sugar serve three-course dessert menus, and Chicago's one sixtyblue has a dessert-only Cocoa Bar. Also in Manhattan, at Aix, pastry chef Jehangir Mehta has started Candy Camp, 1 1/2-hour classes that teach kids to make simple versions of his deluxe cakes.

INGREDIENTS Flatiron Steak A new generation of chefs is discovering the tender, flatiron-shaped shoulder cut beloved by masters like Jacques Pépin. It's on the menu in L.A. at Table 8 and Campanile, and at San Francisco's Delfina, New York's Cub Room and Chicago's La Tache. Flowered Flavorings Sweet-sour hibiscus perfumes a sauce for seafood at San Francisco's Fifth Floor and sorbet at Manhattan's Washington Park; rose infuses snapper sashimi at Jean Georges in New York, ricotta cannoli at Maestro in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and cocktails at Noé in Los Angeles.

EQUIPMENT Coffee Machines Machines like Krups' low-pressure Moka Brew and Nespresso's black-and-silver Titanium C190 Concept Machine are on the high-tech edge. Zrike's Coffee Bar collection features specialty coffee cups for everything from macchiato to café crème. Cookware Calphalon One blends a nonstick polymer into anodized aluminum pans instead of simply using it to coat the outside.

DESIGN Amber and Eggplant Smoky orange and purple tint glassware by Hermès, Waterford and Calvin Klein. Restaurant Influences Thomas Keller's tableware line for Raynaud offers home cooks deep bowls with dome-shaped covers, while Nobu's Mat & Shiny series includes oversize white bone china spoons.

TRAVEL In-flight E-mail Continental, United, Cathay Pacific and Virgin are installing state-of-the-art systems. Vieques The tranquil Puerto Rican island has its first resort, Wyndham Martineau Bay. Bahia, Brazil There's a new Sofitel in a 15th-century former convent. Eastern Europe Berlin is Europe's most energetic city, and Warsaw has the chic Hotel Rialto.

WINE New Appellations Look for names like Fort Ross, a micro-region of the Russian River Valley. On-line Merchants Sites like Winebuys are selling good-quality overstocked wines.