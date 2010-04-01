20 Wine Pairings to Try Before You Die

Some people think matching specific wines and foods is an exercise in snobbery. But these extraordinary pairings will make you a complete convert—even if the combination is as off-the-wall as Pinot Noir and a bag of Doritos.
Fino Sherry
Timeless Pairing
Almonds—if Spanish marcona almonds are on hand, even better
Maverick Match
Goat cheese, especially tangy, ripened ones like Humboldt Fog
Rich Chardonnay
Timeless Pairing
Lobster with drawn butter, a classic pairing of rich with even richer
Maverick Match
Grilled butterflied leg of lamb sounds unlikely, but it works
Pop Quiz
How many wineries are there in California (as of 2009)?
- A. 677
- B. 3,047
- C. 5,019
Answer: B
Sauvignon Blanc
Timeless Pairing
Light white fish—for instance, sole—in a light, citrusy sauce
Maverick Match
Pizza with anchovies—the salty, oily fish demands a crisp white
Riesling
Timeless Pairing
Poached trout—like Riesling, it's an Alsatian classic
Maverick Match
Cold cucumber soup and other vegetal flavors are great with Riesling
California Pinot Noir
Timeless Pairing
Roast duck, grouse, pheasant or any other flavorful game bird
Maverick Match
Doritos—somehow that corny, salty crunch works with the wine
Champagne
Timeless Pairing
Caviar, but scrambled eggs with black truffles are a close second
Maverick Match
An earthy, dry-aged steak, best with a rich style like Bollinger
Sauternes
Timeless Pairing
Foie gras, which is wonderful with almost any sweet white wine
Maverick Match
Swedish meatballs that have a good, peppery edge to them
Amarone
Timeless Pairing
Short ribs braised in Amarone or a less-pricey Valpolicella
Maverick Match
Parmesan with honey—Amarone maker Sandro Boscaini swears by it
Cabernet Sauvignon
Timeless Pairing
Steak—Cabernet's tannins cut the richness of the meat
Maverick Match
Sautéed calves' liver with Bordeaux, because Julia Child says so
Zinfandel
Timeless Pairing
Barbecued pork—rich, red Zinfandel loves sweet-spicy foods
Maverick Match
Chicken mole poblano—the chile's fruitiness matches Zinfandel's
