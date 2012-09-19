20 Thanksgiving Favorites Updated

Consider the celery and canned-olive tray. How many holiday meals across America once kicked off with this appetizer? It’s so 1950s (you might say, rolling your eyes), but there’s something about it that you can’t help but love: Retro American dishes like this tap into a collective nostalgia for the foods so many of us grew up with. That’s why, in developing the recipes that follow, we decided to focus on the sometimes outdated ones that traditionally define Thanksgiving. Our goal was to make over these dishes without losing their identity, to create new versions for adventurous cooks who, like us, still crave turkey, stuffing, cranberries and sweet potatoes on the last Thursday in November. Not to mention celery and olives. This last dish, for instance, appears on our table in a magically altered form, as celery strips tossed with chopped Calamata olives and ricotta salata in an anchovy dressing. It’s so good we couldn’t stop eating it. But we did, if only to move on to recipes like turkey with bourbon-pecan gravy (hold the giblets), corn bread stuffing with chorizo, curried sweet potatoes and winter squash-chocolate parfaits.

Starters & Soups

Outdated: Shrimp Cocktail

Updated: Ginger Shrimp with Sweet-Spicy Thai Dipping Sauce

Outdated: Artichoke Spread

Updated: Roasted Artichoke, Lemon and Garlic Dip

Outdated: Celery-Olive Tray

Updated: Celery and Olive Antipasto with Ricotta Salata (photo)

Outdated: Oyster Soup

Updated: Mussel Soup with Rouille Toasts

Outdated: Cream of Mushroom Soup

Updated: Wild Mushroom Broth with Parsnip Custard

Side Dishes

Outdated: Parker House Rolls

Updated: Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf Rolls

Outdated: Casserole of Green Beans and Cream of Mushroom Soup

Updated: Green Beans with Cremini Mushroom Sauce (photo)

Outdated: Steamed Brussels Sprouts with Butter

Updated: Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw with Bacon

Outdated: Country Biscuits

Updated: Bacon Biscuits with Roasted Apple Butter

Outdated: Fennel-and-Celery Dressing

Updated: Parmesan-and-Sausage Stuffed Roasted Fennel

Outdated: Scalloped Potatoes

Updated: Spicy Scalloped Rutabagas with Parsley

Outdated: Candied Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

Updated: Glazed Sweet Potatoes with Curried Onions

Outdated: Cauliflower au Gratin

Updated: Creamy Cauliflower Gratin with Whole Wheat Crumbs

Outdated: Cornmeal, Onion and Sausage Dressing

Updated: Corn Bread, Chorizo and Collard Stuffing

Outdated: Range-Top Stuffing

Updated: Sourdough Rye Stuffing with Ham and Cheese

Main Courses

Outdated: Pineapple-Glazed Ham with Maraschino Cherries

Updated: Spiced Smoked Ham with Mango-Cranberry Chutney (photo)

Outdated: Roast Turkey with Giblet Gravy

Updated: Maple-Glazed Turkey with Bourbon-Pecan Gravy

Desserts

Outdated: Pumpkin Pie

Updated: Candied Winter Squash Parfaits with Chocolate (photo)

Outdated: Mom’s Apple Pie

Updated: Rustic Pear and Hazelnut Crostata

Outdated: Pecan Pie

Updated: Caramelized Apple-Pecan Pie with Calvados