Try Different Leaves

Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.

Kristin Donnelly
June 01, 2009

Anita Lo uses all types of leaves for wrapping fish before grilling, as well as for cooking bundles of ingredients.bamboo leaves

Bamboo Sold dried, these leaves are used throughout Asia for steaming but give off a lovely fragrance on the grill. kalustyans.com.banana leaves

Banana Often sold frozen, they are used in Latin America and Asia for wrapping all kinds of foods. templeofthai.com.grape leaves

Grape Brined, jarred grape leaves are easy to find (amazon.com), but young, fresh leaves are also delicious.fig leaves

Fig The fresh leaves, while hard to find, have a wonderfully sweet, smoky flavor when grilled.

