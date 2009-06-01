Try Different Leaves

Anita Lo uses all types of leaves for wrapping fish before grilling, as well as for cooking bundles of ingredients.

© Carin Johnson



Bamboo Sold dried, these leaves are used throughout Asia for steaming but give off a lovely fragrance on the grill. kalustyans.com.

© Carin Johnson



Banana Often sold frozen, they are used in Latin America and Asia for wrapping all kinds of foods. templeofthai.com.

© Carin Johnson



Grape Brined, jarred grape leaves are easy to find (amazon.com), but young, fresh leaves are also delicious.

© Carin Johnson



Fig The fresh leaves, while hard to find, have a wonderfully sweet, smoky flavor when grilled.

