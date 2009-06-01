Plan for Leftovers

Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.

Kristin Donnelly
June 01, 2009

Make these dishes with Grill-Smoked Whole Chicken or store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Barbecued-Chicken Sandwiches

Simmer shredded chicken with barbecue sauce and serve in rolls.

Pulled-Chicken Tacos

Serve shredded chicken in tortillas with avocado, salsa and lime juice.

Smoked-Chicken Frittata

Sauté shredded chicken with onions, then add beaten eggs. Cook until the bottom sets, then broil until cooked through.

20 Grilling Tips

More Great Grilling Tips & Recipes

Ultimate Grilling GuideUltimate Grilling Guide Great Grilling EquipmentGrilling Equipment Grilled Chicken RecipeGrilled Chicken Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up