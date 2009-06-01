Plan for Leftovers

Make these dishes with Grill-Smoked Whole Chicken or store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Barbecued-Chicken Sandwiches

Simmer shredded chicken with barbecue sauce and serve in rolls.

Pulled-Chicken Tacos

Serve shredded chicken in tortillas with avocado, salsa and lime juice.

Smoked-Chicken Frittata

Sauté shredded chicken with onions, then add beaten eggs. Cook until the bottom sets, then broil until cooked through.

