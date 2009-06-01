Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.
Make these dishes with Grill-Smoked Whole Chicken or store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Barbecued-Chicken Sandwiches
Simmer shredded chicken with barbecue sauce and serve in rolls.
Pulled-Chicken Tacos
Serve shredded chicken in tortillas with avocado, salsa and lime juice.
Smoked-Chicken Frittata
Sauté shredded chicken with onions, then add beaten eggs. Cook until the bottom sets, then broil until cooked through.
20 Grilling Tips
- Tip 1: Baste burgers with butter
- Tip 2: Dip meat in cold water
- Tip 3: Use mayo in marinades
- Tip 4: Crisp vegetables in ice water
- Tip 5: Tenderize in onion juice
- Tip 6: Add yogurt to marinades
- Tip 7: Prevent bones from burning
- Tip 8: Sweeten rubs just a little
- Tip 9: Leave some fat on steaks
- Tip 10: Grill your sauce on a stick
- Tip 11: Cook ribs low and slow
- Tip 12: Know your ribs
- Tip 13: Create faux wood flavor
- Tip 14: Grill with real wood
- Tip 15: Tie fresh herbs to a basting brush
- Tip 16: Use a citrus squeeze
- Tip 17: Try different leaves
- Tip 18: Wrap delicate fish fillets
- Tip 19: Build one fire for two dishes
- Tip 20: Plan for leftovers
