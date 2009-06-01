Grill Your Sauce on a Stick

Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2009

When grilling a meal, chef Robert Del Grande of Cafe Annie and Bar Annie in Houston threads ingredients for sauces onto skewers to cook alongside the meat. While the meat rests he purees the sauce ingredients in a blender.

