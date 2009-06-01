Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.
When grilling a meal, chef Robert Del Grande of Cafe Annie and Bar Annie in Houston threads ingredients for sauces onto skewers to cook alongside the meat. While the meat rests he purees the sauce ingredients in a blender.
20 Grilling Tips
- Tip 1: Baste burgers with butter
- Tip 2: Dip meat in cold water
- Tip 3: Use mayo in marinades
- Tip 4: Crisp vegetables in ice water
- Tip 5: Tenderize in onion juice
- Tip 6: Add yogurt to marinades
- Tip 7: Prevent bones from burning
- Tip 8: Sweeten rubs just a little
- Tip 9: Leave some fat on steaks
- Tip 10: Grill your sauce on a stick
- Tip 11: Cook ribs low and slow
- Tip 12: Know your ribs
- Tip 13: Create faux wood flavor
- Tip 14: Grill with real wood
- Tip 15: Tie fresh herbs to a basting brush
- Tip 16: Use a citrus squeeze
- Tip 17: Try different leaves
- Tip 18: Wrap delicate fish fillets
- Tip 19: Build one fire for two dishes
- Tip 20: Plan for leftovers