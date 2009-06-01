Dip Meat in Cold Water

Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.

Kristin Donnelly
June 01, 2009

Grilling tip from chef Laurent Tourondel: “Some chefs will say this is crazy, but you can make a burger juicier by dunking the patty in cold water for about 30 seconds before grilling.”

20 Grilling Tips

More Great Grilling Tips & Recipes

Ultimate Grilling GuideUltimate Grilling Guide 10 Top Burgers10 Top Burgers Perfect CondimentsPerfect Condiments

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up