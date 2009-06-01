Crisp Vegetables in Ice Water

Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.

Kristin Donnelly
June 01, 2009

Chef Tim Love of Fort Worth, Texas’s Lonesome Dove Western Bistro chills scallions, zucchini, asparagus and other vegetables in cold water so that they come off the grill moist and crisp.

