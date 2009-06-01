Create Faux Wood Flavor

Jerk chicken gets its aroma from being grilled over wood from pimento trees, the source of allspice. Chef Jose Garces of Philadelphia’s Amada mimics jerk by soaking allspice in water, then throwing the berries onto hot coals. $4 for 1.5 oz; vannsspices.com.

