Create Faux Wood Flavor

Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2009

Jerk chicken gets its aroma from being grilled over wood from pimento trees, the source of allspice. Chef Jose Garces of Philadelphia’s Amada mimics jerk by soaking allspice in water, then throwing the berries onto hot coals. $4 for 1.5 oz; vannsspices.com.

