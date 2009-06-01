Add Yogurt to Marinades

Mayonnaise in marinades, sauce on a stick and burger patties basted with butter: We polled some of our favorite grilling experts to get their most extraordinary ideas for everyday cooking.

Kristin Donnelly
June 01, 2009

Inspired by Indian tandoori cooking, Monica Bhide (author of the cookbook Modern Spice) uses yogurt to tenderize chicken, lamb and goat.

