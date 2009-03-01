20+ Best Healthy Recipes Ever

Researchers believe one secret to a balanced diet is eating a rainbow of colors. Inspired, the F&W Test Kitchen created 22 delicious recipes that would do Pantone proud, from translucent summer rolls to salmon encrusted with black sesame seeds.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson, Marcia Kiesel, and Grace Parisi
March 01, 2009

A Guide to Eating by Color

White/Green

Foods: Garlic, leeks, onions, scallions.

Benefits: Contain allicin, which helps ward off cancer.

Green

Foods: Bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale.

Benefits: Rich in compounds that help prevent cancer, like sulforaphane, isothiocyanate and indole.

Yellow/Green

Foods: Collards, corn, green peas, spinach.

Benefits: High in lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes.

Orange/Yellow

Foods: Oranges, papaya, peaches.

Benefits: Provide beta-cryptoxanthin, which may help prevent heart disease.

Orange

Foods: Carrots, mangoes, pumpkin, sweet potatoes.

Benefits: Contain alpha carotene, which protects against cancer, and beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A.

Red

Foods: Pink grapefruit, tomatoes, watermelon.

Benefits: High in lycopene, which eliminates free radicals that damage genes.

Red/Purple

Foods: Beets, berries, plums, red cabbage.

Benefits: Loaded with flavonoids, which can delay cellular aging.

