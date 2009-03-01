20+ Best Healthy Recipes Ever

A Guide to Eating by Color

White/Green

Foods: Garlic, leeks, onions, scallions.

Benefits: Contain allicin, which helps ward off cancer.

Green

Foods: Bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale.

Benefits: Rich in compounds that help prevent cancer, like sulforaphane, isothiocyanate and indole.

Yellow/Green

Foods: Collards, corn, green peas, spinach.

Benefits: High in lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes.

Orange/Yellow

Foods: Oranges, papaya, peaches.

Benefits: Provide beta-cryptoxanthin, which may help prevent heart disease.

Orange

Foods: Carrots, mangoes, pumpkin, sweet potatoes.

Benefits: Contain alpha carotene, which protects against cancer, and beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A.

Red

Foods: Pink grapefruit, tomatoes, watermelon.

Benefits: High in lycopene, which eliminates free radicals that damage genes.

Red/Purple

Foods: Beets, berries, plums, red cabbage.

Benefits: Loaded with flavonoids, which can delay cellular aging.

