20+ Best Healthy Recipes Ever

Researchers believe one secret to a balanced diet is eating a rainbow of colors. Inspired, the F&W Test Kitchen created 22 delicious recipes that would do Pantone proud, from translucent summer rolls to salmon encrusted with black sesame seeds.
A Guide to Eating by Color
White/Green
Foods: Garlic, leeks, onions, scallions.
Benefits: Contain allicin, which helps ward off cancer.
Green
Foods: Bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale.
Benefits: Rich in compounds that help prevent cancer, like sulforaphane, isothiocyanate and indole.
Yellow/Green
Foods: Collards, corn, green peas, spinach.
Benefits: High in lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes.
Orange/Yellow
Foods: Oranges, papaya, peaches.
Benefits: Provide beta-cryptoxanthin, which may help prevent heart disease.
Orange
Foods: Carrots, mangoes, pumpkin, sweet potatoes.
Benefits: Contain alpha carotene, which protects against cancer, and beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A.
Red
Foods: Pink grapefruit, tomatoes, watermelon.
Benefits: High in lycopene, which eliminates free radicals that damage genes.
Red/Purple
Foods: Beets, berries, plums, red cabbage.
Benefits: Loaded with flavonoids, which can delay cellular aging.