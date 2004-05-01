19th-Century Modern | A Kitchen with 19th-Century Style

Adding a modern kitchen to a historic house requires some ingenuity. When architect Kitty McCoy and interior designer Robert Stilin built a new kitchen for a 19th-century house in Sagaponack, New York, they used salvaged materials wherever possible. Peter von Uchtrup 18th-Century Builders (845-469-5159) got the wood for the wide pine floorboards and the island countertop from the threshing floor of a barn in Ontario that was at least 150 years old; the decorative hand-hewn ceiling beams came from the same building.

SINK, COUNTER AND WINDOWS The farmhouse apron sink from Shaw's ($950 from Rohl; 800-777-9762) has a polished-chrome faucet from Barber Wilson ($1,260; 800-727-6317). The moss-green Costa Esmerelda granite was cut in Iran and fabricated in Italy (from $45 a sq. ft. at ABC Worldwide Stone; 718-389-8360). The double-hung, multipaned windows were custom-made to match those in the rest of the house.

APPLIANCES Other than the Viking gas stove with six burners, a griddle and two ovens (from $8,000; 888-VIKING1), most of the appliancesthe Prestige hood liner (from $1,900 from Bob Stevens Appliance; 631-288-3000) and double Sub-Zero refrigeration drawers ($2,600; 800-332-9513)are hidden behind simplemaple cabinet fronts for a unified look.

WALLS The walls and cabinet backs, all painted the same custom butter yellow (Benjamin Moore; 800-344-0400), are made of 1-by-6-inch poplar V-joints instead of a more modern material like sheetrock.

DRAWER PULLS The brushed-nickel pulls are from Rejuvenation, a company that specializes in period hardware (from $5; 888-401-1900).

PANTRY The pantry door is a historically accurate board-and-batten, made with wooden planks hinged directly on the wall with no casing. The hand-forged iron "Norfolk" thumb-latch door handles on the pantry and kitchen doors match those in other rooms ($133 from Historic Housefitters; 800-247-4111).

FURNITURE Stilin found the 1870s French chestnut table ($8,000) and the 19th-century English ladder-back dining chairs ($9,600 for 8) at Hunting House Antiques in East Hampton, New York (631-907-9616).