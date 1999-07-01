1999 America's Best New Chefs | Marc Vetri

Vetri, Philadelphia



Age 32

Background Born in Philadelphia. Worked at Granita in Los Angeles; Taverna Colleoni dell'Angelo in Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy; and Coco Pazzo and Bella Blu in New York City.

First food memory His grandmother's arancine (Sicilian rice balls).

First thing he ever cooked Baklava for a fourth-grade show-and-tell on foods of the world.

Dish he could eat every day Spaghetti. "I do eat it every day."

Weirdest thing he's ever eaten Cheese with live worms in it, a regional Italian delicacy.

Favorite cookbook The Heart of Sicily by Anna Tasca Lanza.

Favorite place to eat Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia.

Trend he's most tired of "Architectural food--dishes you need an erector set to build."

What he eats at 1 A.M. Sushi. "Once I hopped on a train after work, got to New York City at 1 A.M. and ate sushi until 2:15."

Favorite kitchen tool A cleaver he bought in Italy. "It fits my hand."

Recipe tip Keep pasta dough moist; it should be pliable, not sticky. If it seems dry after you've rolled it out, brushing it very lightly with water will make it easier to shape.

Restaurant details 1312 Spruce St.; 215-732-3478.