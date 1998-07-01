1998 America's Best New Chefs | Trey Foshee

Tree Room, Sundance, Utah
Age: 32
Background: Trained at the Culinary Institute of America. Worked at La Folie, San Francisco; L'Orangerie and Röckenwagner, Los Angeles.
How he got into cooking: "I needed to support my surfing habit."
Menu bomb: Barbecued barracuda.
Favorite equipment: Anything that's made of cast iron.
Mentor: La Folie's Roland Passot. "He led by example; he was the first in and the last to leave."
Favorite place to eat: Sushi Nozawa, Los Angeles.
How he got his name: "My dad loved poker, so he named me Trey, for the 'three' card. Très fauché is French for very penniless; my dad had no idea I'd ever cook in a French kitchen."
Recipe tip: If you can't find fresh morels, soak dried ones in water.
Info: Sundance Resort, RR 3; 801-223-4200.