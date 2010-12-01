1960s Party: Retro-Modern Dips

Designer Lisa Perry's passion for the 1960s shows in her penchant for playful party snacks.

December 01, 2010

Set among the geometric swing dresses and bright polka-dotted cocktail napkins at Lisa Perry's eponymous Manhattan store are giant plastic ice cream cones and chairs shaped like hamburgers. The designer loves mod style, and also kitschy comfort food. At her holiday parties, for instance, she always serves pigs in blankets adorned with ketchup smiley faces alongside bowls of mustard. Or she sets out dip with homemade waffle chips: "I'll stack red, green and yellow Hellerware bowls just like Legos and put the chips in the top one."

Inspired by Perry's playful approach, F&W's Grace Parisi created these fast, delicious dips for a 1960s-esque cocktail party.  

