1960s Party: Retro-Modern Dips

Set among the geometric swing dresses and bright polka-dotted cocktail napkins at Lisa Perry's eponymous Manhattan store are giant plastic ice cream cones and chairs shaped like hamburgers. The designer loves mod style, and also kitschy comfort food. At her holiday parties, for instance, she always serves pigs in blankets adorned with ketchup smiley faces alongside bowls of mustard. Or she sets out dip with homemade waffle chips: "I'll stack red, green and yellow Hellerware bowls just like Legos and put the chips in the top one."

Related: Party Dips

Inspired by Perry's playful approach, F&W's Grace Parisi created these fast, delicious dips for a 1960s-esque cocktail party.

More 1960s-Inspired Party Ideas

Dress in your vintage best and serve these throwback whiskey cocktails and party snacks like caramelized onion dip and chicken-liver rumaki.

These cocktails range from the well-known Manhattan and French 75 to more obscure classic drinks like the apricot-accented Czarine.

Delicious dips that are perfect for a 1960s-themed party or any time.