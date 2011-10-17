15 Simple Condiments

Better than storebought, these 15 simple homemade condiments (right)—great for everything from sandwiches to grilled meat and fish—are perfect for big parties or easy mid-week dinners. Along with tart surprises like Rhubarb Ketchup, we also have recipes for a classic Golden Yellow Mustard, an Almost-Instant Heirloom Tomato Basil Relish and a healthy and fast Honey-Mustard Cranberry Sauce.

Food & Wine