12 Inspired Ideas for Chicken Breasts

We were all taught at one time that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, but when it comes to chicken, parts outsell whole birds by far, with breasts in various forms leading the flock. Americans obviously choose them because they're versatile, simple to cook and lower in fat than most other cuts of meat. A recent survey conducted for the National Broiler Council tells us that 41 percent of polled households serve chicken two to three times a week. That's a lot of chicken, so from our kitchen to yours, here are chicken breasts in a dozen new guises--all different, all easy to prepare and all delicious.