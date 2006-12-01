12 Incredible Edible Holiday Gifts

Gift: Citrus Fruit

Recipe: Citrus-Cinnamon Punch

F&W Shopping Guide: Citrus Fruit

Harry & David Organic Oranges & Grapefruit

Sweet, juicy oranges and large, luscious grapefruit from this perennial source.$10 to $13 per lb; harryanddavid.com

Grandma Berries Florida Holiday Trio

Golden and Red Navel oranges and Ruby Red grapefruit.$36 for 14 lbs; grandmaberries.com

The Fruit Company Various

Five citrus varieties, including tangelos and navel oranges.$37 for 7 lbs; thefruitcompany.com

Gift: Strawberry Jam

Recipe: Souffléed Jam Omelets

F&W Shopping Guide: Strawberry Jam

Harvest Song Artisinal Strawberry Preserve

Ripe, saucy jam made from hand-picked Armenian fruit.$10 for 18.9 oz; harvestsongventures.com

L’Epicurien Strawberry Extra-Fruit Jam

An intensely fruity hand-crafted jam from France. $10 for 15.3 oz; chelseamarketbaskets.com

Bonnie’s Jams Strawberry Jam

Bonnie Shershow makes her thick, small-batch jam in Cambridge, MA. $13 for 18 oz; bonniesjams.com

Gifts: Honey, Bacon

Recipe: Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon

F&W Shopping Guide: Honey

Moon Shine Trading Company Yellow Star Thistle Honey

A spicy, light-amber honey made from California wildflowers. $10 for 16 oz; moonshinetrading.com

Blue Hills Honey Blue Hills Honey

An explosively sweet honey cultivated in Tasmania’s Tarkine wilderness. $15 for 500 g; tassienaturals.com

ApiPharm Wildflower Honey

A delicately floral honey from Macedonia. $8 for 8.8 oz; demeterspantry.com

F&W Shopping Guide: Bacon

Burgers’ Smokehouse Original Country Bacon

Cured with brown sugar, salt and pepper, this extra-thick, extra-chewy bacon is sweet and smoky.$25 for 2 lbs; smokehouse.com

Bear Creek Hickory-Smoked Bacon

A meaty, thick-cut country bacon cured and slow-smoked over hickory embers. $12 per lb; gratefulpalate.com

Nueske’s Thick-Sliced Bacon

Extraordinary bacon that’s brined, then smoked for 24 hours over an applewood fire. $20 for 2 lbs; nueskes.com

Gifts: Pasta, Robiola, Truffles

Recipe: Pasta with Robiola and Truffles

F&W Shopping Guide: Egg Pasta

Giovanni Perna Egg Fettuccine

A delicate pasta made with stone-ground durum wheat. $9 for 500 g; formaggiokitchen.com

Rustichella d’Abruzzo Egg Tagliatelle

The dense pasta’s rough texture helps each strand hold on to sauces $6 for 8.8 oz; markethallfoods.com

Spinosi Egg Fettuccine

A quick-cooking dried pasta from Campofilone, said to be the birthplace of Italian egg pasta. $9 for 8.8 oz; agferrari.com

F&W Shopping Guide: Robiola

Caseificio dell’Alta Langa Robiola Rocchetta

A fresh and tangy mixed-milk cheese. $15 for 9 oz; artisanalcheese.com

Gianni Cora Robioloa Castagna

An earthy mixed-milk cheese aged in chestnut leaves. $24 for 12 oz; formaggiokitchen.com

Caseificio dell’Alta Langa Robiola Bosina

A mild, creamy robiola made from cow’s and sheep’s milk. $11 for 8 oz; murrayscheese.com

F&W Shopping Guide: Fresh Truffles

Sabatino Tartufi White Alba and Black Winter Truffles

From a specialist that also sells truffle honey, butter and oil.$70 to $160 per oz; sabatinotartufi.com

D’Artagnan White Alba and Black Winter Truffles

From an importer chefs love, based in Newark, NJ. $48 to $145 per oz; dartagnan.com

Gourmet Food Store Fresh Truffles

These experts carry winter and summer truffles from Italy, France and Asia. $40 to $200 per oz; gourmetfoodstore.com

Gift: Balsamic Vinegar

Recipe: Roasted Pear Sundaes with Balsamic-Caramel Sauce

F&W Shopping Guide: Balsamic Vinegar

Maletti 12-Year Balsamic Vinegar

A rich condiment made from the wine and must of Lambrusco and Trebbiano grapes. $65 for 100 ml; ritrovo.com

La Vecchia Dispensa Italian Balsamic Sampler

A set of vinegars aged for eight, 10, 20 and 40 years—great for comparison tastings. $25; zingermans.com

Tondo 12-Year Balsamic Vinegar

An inky, complex vinegar perfect for drizzling over cheese and fruit. $72 for 100 ml; 888-225-3679

Gift: Smoked Salmon

Recipe: Smoked Salmon Involtini

F&W Shopping Guide: Smoked Salmon

Eli Zabar Smoked Salmon

A delicate, silky wild Scottish salmon from Eli Zabar’s famous Manhattan markets. $85 for 1.5 lb side; elizabar.com

Neiman Marcus Scottish moked Salmon

An extra-smoky salmon cured with sea salt and smoked over oak and applewood.$72 for 2.5 lbs; neimanmarcus.com

Browne Trading Co. Daniel Boulud Salmon

A buttery farm-raised salmon cured and cold-smoked to the star chef’s specifications. $80 for 2 lbs; deandeluca.com

Gift: Gingerbread Cookies

Recipe: Pork with Gingersnap Sauce

F&W Shopping Guide: Gingerbread Cookies

Tate’s Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookies

Large, chewy handmade cookies available only around the holidays. $35 for 2 lbs; tatesbakeshop.com

Beth’s Triple Gingersnaps

All-natural, crunchy bite-size cookies loaded with ginger flavor. $5 for 7 oz; dereuze.com

Salem Baking Co. Moravian Spice Cookies

From a recipe dating back to 1930, paper-thin and delightfully crispy with a mild ginger flavor. $15 for 16 oz; salembaking.com

Gift: Pecans

Recipe: Date Quick Bread with Pecan Streusel

F&W Shopping Guide: Pecans

Schermer Pecans Fancy Mammoth Pecan Halves

Georgia farmers save the best 10 percent of their pecan crop for these bags. $33 for 3 lbs; pecantreats.com

Goodness Gracie Sinful, Salted Pecans

Salty, crispy roasted pecans great for snacking or baking in pies and breads. $24 for 16 oz; goodnessgracie.com

Ellis Bros. Pecans Fancy Mammoth Pecan Halves

Georgia pecans delivered straight from a family-owned, family-operated farm. $33 for 3 lbs; werenuts.com

Gift: Olive Oil

Recipe: Roasted Grape Tomatoes and Garlic in Olive Oil

F&W Shopping Guide: Olive Oil

Pianogrillo Olio Novello 2006

Just-pressed, robust and spicy olive oil rushed in from Sicily. $27 for 500 ml; chefshop.com

McEvoy Ranch Olio Nuovo 2006

Organic oil from California made in an intense, grassy and peppery Tuscan style. $38 for 750 ml; mcevoyranch.com

Grati Olio Nuovo 2006

Italy’s Grati family produces three excellent cru oils in three distinctive groves in Tuscany. $23 for 500 ml; rarewineco.com