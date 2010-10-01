Wine Comeback Cases

Here, five brilliant wine comebacks.
2007 Milbrandt Vineyards Traditions Merlot ($15)
Merlot is back. (Not that good Washington Merlot ever left.)
2008 Alma Rosa Santa Barbara County Chardonnay ($19)
After leaving his eponymous winery, Richard Sanford started this terrific new organically farmed venture.
2008 Talbott Logan Pinot Noir ($25)
Talbott is producing its best wines in years with new winemaker Dan Karlsen.
2007 Alysian Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($40)
Sonoma pioneer Gary Farrell's first vintage from his new winery reaffirms his mastery of Pinot.
2006 Chateau d'Issan Bordeaux ($50)
One of Bordeaux's greatest quality rebounds, due to the brilliant managementof Emmanuel Cruse.
