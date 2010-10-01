Wine Comeback Cases

Here, five brilliant wine comebacks.

Ray Isle
October 01, 2010

2007 Milbrandt Vineyards Traditions Merlot ($15)

Merlot is back. (Not that good Washington Merlot ever left.)

2008 Alma Rosa Santa Barbara County Chardonnay ($19)

After leaving his eponymous winery, Richard Sanford started this terrific new organically farmed venture.

2008 Talbott Logan Pinot Noir ($25)

Talbott is producing its best wines in years with new winemaker Dan Karlsen.

2007 Alysian Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($40)

Sonoma pioneer Gary Farrell's first vintage from his new winery reaffirms his mastery of Pinot.

2006 Chateau d'Issan Bordeaux ($50)

One of Bordeaux's greatest quality rebounds, due to the brilliant managementof Emmanuel Cruse.

100 Bottles to Drink Right Now

