These bottlings come from great years in great regions.
2007 Perrin & Fils Côtes du Rhône Réserve ($7)
In the southern Rhône, 2007 was extraordinary, for wines at every price.
2009 Georges Duboeuf Moulin-a-Vent Domaine des Rosiers ($17)
Cru Beaujolais is a remarkable bargain, even in a great vintage like 2009.
2008 Gilbert Picq Chablis ($22)
Chablis's 2008 vintage was stellar. Picq's village wine is as complex as many premier crus; also look for Brocard, Fevre and Billaud-Simon.
2009 Buitenverwachting Sauvignon Blanc ($15)
The vivacity and subtle minerality of South African Sauvignon Blanc has never been clearer than in the 2009 wines.
2001 Bodegas Montecillo Gran Reserva Rioja ($25)
A great year for the region, plus Rioja's gran reservas are a steal, given how refined they are.
2007 Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($28)
The 2007 vintage was spectacular in Napa Valley, and for under $30, Mondavi is a must-buy.
2007 Chateau Coutet Barsac ($30/half-bottle)
If you're younger than 32, 2007 is the best Sauternes vintage of your lifetime. Otherwise, it's the best since 1978.
2007 Scherrer Old and Mature Vines Zinfandel ($30)
For Zinfandels from Sonoma's Alexander Valley, the 2007 vintage resulted in amazing richness.
2008 Patricia Green Estate Pinot Noir ($36)
A worthwhile splurge from the lovely 2008 vintage in Oregon's Willamette Valley.
100 Bottles to Drink Right Now
- Amazing Value Wines
- Smart Wine Splurges
- Sommelier Favorites
- Next Great Wine Regions
- Best Wine Trends
- Do-Good Wines
- Geek Wines
- Vintages to Buy Today
- Star Winemakers' Newest Projects
- Special Occasion Wines
- International Wine Varieties to Know
- Wine Comeback Cases
More Wine Coverage:
American Wine Awards 2010Best New Wine Deals F&W's Pairing of the Day