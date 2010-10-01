Vintages to Buy Today

2007 Perrin & Fils Côtes du Rhône Réserve ($7)

In the southern Rhône, 2007 was extraordinary, for wines at every price.

2009 Georges Duboeuf Moulin-a-Vent Domaine des Rosiers ($17)

Cru Beaujolais is a remarkable bargain, even in a great vintage like 2009.

2008 Gilbert Picq Chablis ($22)

Chablis's 2008 vintage was stellar. Picq's village wine is as complex as many premier crus; also look for Brocard, Fevre and Billaud-Simon.

2009 Buitenverwachting Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

The vivacity and subtle minerality of South African Sauvignon Blanc has never been clearer than in the 2009 wines.

2001 Bodegas Montecillo Gran Reserva Rioja ($25)

A great year for the region, plus Rioja's gran reservas are a steal, given how refined they are.

2007 Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($28)

The 2007 vintage was spectacular in Napa Valley, and for under $30, Mondavi is a must-buy.

2007 Chateau Coutet Barsac ($30/half-bottle)

If you're younger than 32, 2007 is the best Sauternes vintage of your lifetime. Otherwise, it's the best since 1978.

2007 Scherrer Old and Mature Vines Zinfandel ($30)

For Zinfandels from Sonoma's Alexander Valley, the 2007 vintage resulted in amazing richness.

2008 Patricia Green Estate Pinot Noir ($36)

A worthwhile splurge from the lovely 2008 vintage in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

