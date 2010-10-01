Star Winemakers' Newest Projects

Here, seven new wines from brilliant winemakers.
Plus:
2008 Andrew Will Cabernet Sauvignon ($28)
An affordable red from a Washington-state superstar.
2007 Cherry Pie Pinot Noir ($40)
Cult Cabernet maker Jayson Woodbridge's first Pinot Noir venture.
2008 Wind Gap Sonoma County Chardonnay ($45)
Pax Mahle's new project shows the potential of California's Petaluma Gap.
2006 Derenoncourt Syrah ($60)
A top Bordeaux consultant's first California label; it has attracted lots of attention, for good reason.
2007 Amapola Creek Monte Rosso Vineyard Zinfandel ($40)
Richard Arrowood, a dean of Sonoma wine, is making intense reds at his new winery.
2008 La Follette Van der Kamp Vineyard Pinot Noir ($40)
One of California's top Pinot makers, Greg La Follette, finally has his own name on a label.
2005 Clarendelle Rouge Bordeaux ($20)
The owners of Bordeaux's great Château Haut-Brion also make this refined red.
