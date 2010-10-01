Star Winemakers' Newest Projects

Plus:

2008 Andrew Will Cabernet Sauvignon ($28)

An affordable red from a Washington-state superstar.

2007 Cherry Pie Pinot Noir ($40)

Cult Cabernet maker Jayson Woodbridge's first Pinot Noir venture.

2008 Wind Gap Sonoma County Chardonnay ($45)

Pax Mahle's new project shows the potential of California's Petaluma Gap.

2006 Derenoncourt Syrah ($60)

A top Bordeaux consultant's first California label; it has attracted lots of attention, for good reason.

2007 Amapola Creek Monte Rosso Vineyard Zinfandel ($40)

Richard Arrowood, a dean of Sonoma wine, is making intense reds at his new winery.

2008 La Follette Van der Kamp Vineyard Pinot Noir ($40)

One of California's top Pinot makers, Greg La Follette, finally has his own name on a label.

2005 Clarendelle Rouge Bordeaux ($20)

The owners of Bordeaux's great Château Haut-Brion also make this refined red.

