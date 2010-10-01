Special-Occasion Wines

Here, a very special white and a powerful red, plus the perfect matches for meat and vegetables.
Change-Your-Life White
2007 Dönnhoff Norheimer Dellchen Riesling Grosses Gewächs ($77)
This German Riesling is utterly profound. Or buy the brilliant producer's basic estate bottling for a mere $24.
White-Wine Utopias
Elegant Powerhouse
2008 Hartford Russian River Valley Zinfandel ($35)
Though some wine pros disagree, wines above 15.5 percent alcohol can be balanced.
Great Zinfandel Pairings
Great Steak Wine
2008 Leonetti Merlot ($75)
The Figgins family of Washington's acclaimed Leonetti now raises flavorful grass-fed beef (lostinecattlecompany.com). No surprise the wines are tasty with a rib eye.
Amazing Steaks
Top Vegetable Wine
2008 Hirsch Grüner #1 ($19)
When you are looking for a wine to go with vegetables, Grüner is almost always the answer.
Mario Batali's Vegetable & Wine Challenge
