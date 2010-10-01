Special-Occasion Wines

Here, a very special white and a powerful red, plus the perfect matches for meat and vegetables.

Ray Isle
October 01, 2010

Change-Your-Life White

2007 Dönnhoff Norheimer Dellchen Riesling Grosses Gewächs ($77)

This German Riesling is utterly profound. Or buy the brilliant producer's basic estate bottling for a mere $24.

White-Wine Utopias

Elegant Powerhouse

2008 Hartford Russian River Valley Zinfandel ($35)

Though some wine pros disagree, wines above 15.5 percent alcohol can be balanced.

Great Zinfandel Pairings

Great Steak Wine

2008 Leonetti Merlot ($75)

The Figgins family of Washington's acclaimed Leonetti now raises flavorful grass-fed beef (lostinecattlecompany.com). No surprise the wines are tasty with a rib eye.

slideshow Amazing Steaks

Top Vegetable Wine

2008 Hirsch Grüner #1 ($19)

When you are looking for a wine to go with vegetables, Grüner is almost always the answer.

Mario Batali's Vegetable & Wine Challenge

100 Bottles to Drink Right Now

More Wine Coverage:

American Wine Awards 2010
Is Greatness Overrated?
15 Rules for Great Wine and Food Pairings

