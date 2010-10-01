Next Great Wine Regions

2008 Vin du Lac Lehm Dry Riesling ($25)

Washington's Lake Chelan region is making a bid to become the next great US Riesling source.

2008 Becker Vineyards Viognier ($15)

Try wine from your home state (like Texas, the source of this succulent Viognier).

2008 Yarden Odem Vineyard Organic Chardonnay ($18)

Israeli wines have soared in quality in the past decade.

2007 Murgo Sparkling ($29)

Sicily's Mt. Etna is one of Italy's most intriguing regions.

2006 Elyse Vineyards C'est Si Bon ($28)

California's Sierra Foothills AVA is making news with wines like this spicy red.



2009 Sergio Mottura Poggio Della Costa ($18)

The Lazio region around Rome has become home to some of Italy's best white wines, like this tropical-scented Grechetto, but few people know thatyet.

2006 Dominio do Bibei Lalama ($38)

Spain's Ribeira Sacra regionin the mountainous far-eastern reaches of Galiciaproduces thrilling reds from steep vineyards perched high above the Miño and Sil Rivers.

2005 Chateau Lagrezette Zette Malbec ($12)

If you love Malbec, try the original: Winemakers in France's Cahors were making great Malbec when Argentina was still ruled by the Incas.

2007 Obsidian Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon ($28)

The Red Hills Lake County AVA is producing Napa-quality Cabernet at far-less-than-Napa prices.

2009 Bodega Chacra Barda Pinot Noir ($30)

In Argentina's far-southern reaches, Patagonia may be the most remote yet promising new Pinot Noir region in the world.

2007 Herdade do Esporão Reserva Red ($22)

Good red wine from Portugal isn't limited to the Douro Valley. Try this cherry-rich blend of native grapes from Alentejo.

2007 Clos La Chance Santa Cruz Mountains Chardonnay ($22)

The Santa Cruz Mountains may be the most underrated region in California.

