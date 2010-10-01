Unusual grapes can make stunning wines. Here, five top bottlings.
Plus:
2009 Terredora di Paolo Falanghina ($19)
A pear-scented Southern Italian white.
2007 Feiler-Artinger Zweigelt ($18)
This Austrian red is berry-bright and peppery.
2009 Bodega Colomé Torrontés ($15)
Argentina's white Torrontés is floral and melony.
2009 Telmo Rodràguez Gaba Do Xil Godello ($17)
Albariño fans should give the zesty Godello a try.
2009 Domaine Sigalas Santorini ($25)
Made from Assyrtiko, Greece's signature white.
100 Bottles to Drink Right Now
- Amazing Value Wines
- Smart Wine Splurges
- Sommelier Favorites
- Next Great Wine Regions
- Best Wine Trends
- Do-Good Wines
- Geek Wines
- Vintages to Buy Today
- Star Winemakers' Newest Projects
- Special Occasion Wines
- International Wine Varieties to Know
- Wine Comeback Cases
More Wine Coverage:
American Wine Awards 2010What Sommeliers Know Best Best New Global Wine Pairings
Video: Joe Bastianich on Four Great Italian Varietals