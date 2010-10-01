International Wine Varieties to Know

Unusual grapes can make stunning wines. Here, five top bottlings.

Ray Isle
October 01, 2010

2009 Terredora di Paolo Falanghina ($19)

A pear-scented Southern Italian white.

2007 Feiler-Artinger Zweigelt ($18)

This Austrian red is berry-bright and peppery.

2009 Bodega Colomé Torrontés ($15)

Argentina's white Torrontés is floral and melony.

2009 Telmo Rodràguez Gaba Do Xil Godello ($17)

Albariño fans should give the zesty Godello a try.

2009 Domaine Sigalas Santorini ($25)

Made from Assyrtiko, Greece's signature white.

